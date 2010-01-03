Project/Object and The Hue

The 1993 death of Frank Zappa has done nothing to tame the iconoclast rocker’s fanatical following, and in the years since a cottage industry of Zappa tribute bands, concerts and albums has thrived. Some of the biggest players in the Zappa tribute market are those who knew him well: Zappa’s son Dweezil tours behind a popular Zappa Plays Zappa program, and the longtime Zappa tribute act Project/Object now features a couple of Zappa’s sidemen, Ike Willis and Ray White. The ensemble draws from a songbook of more than 100 Zappa tunes, but in the restless spirit of Frank, they seldom play them straight, offering multiple arrangements of each tune.