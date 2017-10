For the fourth and final program of its 2008-2009 season, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s resident piano/violin/cello ensemble the Prometheus Trio will tackle “Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No.2” and Gabriel Pierne’s 1921 composition “Trio, Op. 45,” along with a couple of contemporary surprises: Jason Seed “Where the Corners Meet” and Vlad and the Voivods,” which aren’t your typical classical music pieces by any stretch of the imagination.