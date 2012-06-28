Following their triumphant late-February reunion show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the members of Milwaukee favorite sons The Promise Ring made a decision that undoubtedly delighted legions of fans: They're keeping the band together. This summer, the indie-rock group's Summerfest gig falls in the middle of their reunion tour, a cross-country jaunt that will bring them to such cities as Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. And there are signs that this reunion will be more than a summer fling. The band is set to play Seattle's Bumbershoot festival in early September, along with Riot Fest in Chicago on Sept. 14. <p> As of yet, the band has been tight-lipped on whether or not they will be debuting any new material at these shows, and there's still no word of a follow-up to 2002's underrated <i>Wood/Water</i>. But California-based Dangerbird Records will release a collection of rare studio and live tracks from The Promise Ring to coincide with the group's summer dates. Here's hoping we see them at next year's Big Gig, too. (Michael Carriere)