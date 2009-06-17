Propagandhi w/ Strike Anywhere and Get Rad

From the uninhibited sarcasm of their first full-length album, How To Clean Everything , to the pointed severity of their latest releases, 2005’s Potemkin City Limits and this spring’s Supporting Caste Propagandhi seem to have reached a powerful culminating point of eloquence and aggression. Fueled by awareness and a sardonic optimism that something can be done to slow the gears of this devouring machine, Propagandhi cranks out some of the most conscious and potent punk rock today. As most true punk rock bands from a bygone era have either given up, burned out, or undergone hideous pop-plastic surgery overhauls, Propagandhi have managed to maintain a righteous existence for well over twenty years, without compromising their political edge or, conversely, becoming parodies of themselves.