Prophetic w/ Royal Fam

One of the first Milwaukee rappers with strong ties to both the alt-rap hip-hop scene of the city’s East Side and the grittier, club-rap scene of the North Side, Prophetic stakes out an agreeable middle ground, embracing both sounds without succumbing to conscious-rap moralizing or thug-rap cliches. The slick production of his debut album, Mo Profit, Mo Progress , finds a sonic middle ground between laid-back alt-rap and bombastic Southern rap, leaning on lush, skittering jazz and blunted soul samplesmany of them by Milwaukee producers like Haz Solo, who lends his Madlib-like touchbut breaking things up with a handful of drum-clapping, Moet-popping club cuts. Prophetic’s considerable lyrical prowess has earned him the attention of national talent scouts, like producer Pharrell Williams. He performs tonight with his peers in the Royal Fam collective.