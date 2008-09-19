One of the few Milwaukee rappers with ties to both the alt-rap hip-hop scene of the city's East Side and the grittier, club-rap scene of the North Side, Prophetic stakes out an agreeable middle ground, embracing both sounds without succumbing to conscious-rap moralizing or thug-rap clichés. The slick production of his new album, Mo Profit, Mo Progress, finds a sonic middle ground between laid-back alt-rap and bombastic Southern rap, leaning on lush, skittering jazz and blunted soul samplesmany of them by Milwaukee producers like Haz Solo, who lends his Madlib-like touchbut breaking things up with a handful of drum-clapping, Moet-popping club cuts. Prophetic plays a 10 p.m. release show behind Mo Profit tonight at the Stonefly Brewery.