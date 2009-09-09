The Psychedelic Furs w/ Happy Mondays

Nine years after reuniting after a breakup that lasted most of the ’90s, the legendary British rock band The Psychedelic Furs still hasn’t gotten around to recording a new album, but that’s not to say their presence hasn’t been felt on the radio. The band remains a common reference point for the modern synth-rock of bands like The Killers, the group’s most successful progeny. When The Psychedelic Furs come through Milwaukee tonight, they’ll be joined by another beloved British band, the Happy Mondays, a group inextricably linked to the same late-’80s Manchester dance-rock scene that also spawned The Stone Roses.