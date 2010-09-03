Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. Liz Mistele stars as Chicklet Forrest, an early ’60s teenager who longs to be part of Malibu Beach’s in-crowd. Chicklet’s dreams of acceptance are complicated by a host of divergent personalities, including a checkout girl, a radio talk-show host, a male model and an entire accounting firm. Chicklet is worried that her frequent blackouts may have something to do with a string of mysterious deaths. The production runs through Sept. 12.