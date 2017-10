After two albums of deranged, abrasively noisy psychedelic art-pop, including 2009's densely packed Worldwild , Brooklyn's Pterodactyl has made its catchiest, most accessible record yet with its newest release, Spills Out . It's still a jittery, deeply weird album, brimming with clanks and clatter and off-kilter guitar riffs, but this time the group ties all that business together with an almost Beatles-esque sense of melody and genuinely sweet three-part harmonies.