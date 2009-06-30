Public Enemies Advance Screening

Film Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a thriving film industry in the state, enjoyed a high-profile victory when Michael Mann filmed parts of his new gangster epic Public Enemies around the region. The likely blockbuster, which stars Johnny Depp as the sexy criminal John Dillinger and Christian Bale as the sexy FBI agent who tries to thwart him, will screen tonight as part of a fund-raiser for Film Wisconsin and the Milwaukee County Historical Center, where one of the movie’s most elaborate bank-robbery scenes was filmed. Tickets are $25 for the screening, or $125 to $200 for admission to the film as well as a 5 p.m. period-themed red carpet gala at the Historical Center.