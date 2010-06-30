Few post-grunge bands have been more committed to Nirvana’s legacy than Puddle of Mudd, and few bands have so brazenly misunderstood that legacy. Drawing from the numbskull sentiments of Fred Durst more than the satirical screeds of Kurt Cobain, Puddle of Mudd generously repurpose Nirvana riffs and turn them into humorless songs about angst, feeling angst and being angsty. And while not as aggressively misogonistic as some of their hard-rock peers, they do have an unfortunate tendency to turn their inner hatred toward women, which makes for some uncomfortable songs.