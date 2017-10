Attention sports fans: The day you’ve been waiting for is finally hereit’s time for the fourth-annual Milwaukee Pugfest. Wait, did we say sports fans? We meant to say tiny, bug-eyed, wrinkly dog fans. Anyway, the Pug Rescue event runs today beginning at 11 a.m. at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex with a schedule events including a talent contest, a silent auction, a pug parade andbest of allpug races. We’re serious: They’ll be racing these feeble little dudes at 2:30 p.m.