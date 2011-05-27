One of the defining films of the 1990s, Pulp Fiction was the “Seinfeld” of crime caper movies, with long stretches of amusingly mundane chatter tied together by wild coincidences. The film's success inspired a slew of knock-offs, rekindled John Travolta's career—thus making Battlefield Earth possible—and afforded director Quentin Tarantino the opportunity to make any film he wanted. See if you can spot the blink-and-you'll-miss-it Kathy Griffin cameo when the Turner Hall Ballroom screens Pulp Fiction tonight as part of its “Beer and a Movie” series at 8 p.m. following a 6:30 p.m. happy hour.