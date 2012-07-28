Run by rock 'n' roll enthusiasts, the Punk Rock Rummage Sale at Bay View's new Down & Over pub invites anybody to come sell their posters, comics, clothes, buttons, art, housewares, instruments and, especially, records. Sellers can claim tables on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5 p.m. and are encouraged to bring their own change. Need extra incentive to sell that stuff in your basement? All sellers can purchase half-price drinks. There will also be live music from the garage-leaning rock groups The Jonesers and The Hemingers, the Chicago garage-punk group Party Bat and glam-rockers Ramma Lamma.