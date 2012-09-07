Boasting an array of workshops, lectures, potlucks and gatherings, Riverwest's Cream City Collectives is a social center dedicated to community engagement. Equipped with a free Internet computer lab, a gallery and a screen printing collective, this utilitarian space will double as a stage this weekend as it hosts <I>punkplay</i>, a volatile drama of growing up as an outsider. In this production by The World's Stage Theatre Company and directed by Fly Steffens, Liz Leighton and Emily Rindt star as two boys in the '80s trying to free themselves from an oppressive society through punk rock. (Also Sept. 8.)