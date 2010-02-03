The Off-Broadway Theatre transforms itself into a sort of afterlife for Next Act Theatre’s production of Ariel Dorfman’s Purgatorio . Staying true to the script, the Next Act production is very minimalist. In this world, purgatory has two inhabitants: a nameless man who is found interviewing a woman at the start of the story. In keeping with the traditional idea of purgatory, both man and woman must reach a state of contrition before they are allowed to leave the uncomfortably bare space and get on with the rest of their afterlives. Milwaukee theater icon Angela Iannone plays the woman; Next Act artistic director David Cecsarini plays the man.