The Off-Broadway Theatre transforms itself into a sort of afterlife for Next Act Theatre’s production of Ariel Dorfman’s Purgatorio. Staying true to the script, the Next Act production is very minimalist. In this world, purgatory has two inhabitants: a nameless man who is found interviewing a woman at the start of the story. In keeping with the traditional idea of purgatory, both man and woman must reach a state of contrition before they are allowed to leave the uncomfortably bare space and get on with the rest of their afterlives. Milwaukee theater icon Angela Iannone plays the woman; Next Act artistic director David Cecsarini plays the man.