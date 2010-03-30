Even more so than his other bands Tool and A Perfect Circle, Puscifer is an anything-goes playground for Maynard James Keenan, essentially a freeform solo project that pairs the alternative metal iconoclast with a rotating lineup. The voice is the same, and Keenan’s confrontational sense of humor remainshe shrouds the band in garish sexual imagerybut nobody will mistake Puscifer for Tool. Keenan supplements the group’s industrial grind with ambient soundscapes and electronic, trip-hop beats. Puscifer released its debut album, “V” Is for Vagina , in 2007, and last year released the EP “C” Is for (Please Insert Sophmoric Genitalia Reference HERE) .