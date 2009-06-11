Q-Tip w/ Auto Erotique

It took nearly a decade, but A Tribe Called Quest leader Q-Tip finally released a second solo album last year, a well-received fusion of neo-soul and meat-and-potatoes hip-hop called The Renaissance . The record is the latest chapter in the rapper’s stormy solo career, which began with 1999’s Amplified , an album many Tribe fans initially derided as a flossy attempt at commercial stardom, but would embrace years later and cite as an early highlight from the pioneering, late producer J Dilla. When Q-Tip tried to assuage concerns that he’d gone pop by recording message-heavy hip-hop on his 2001 live-band experiment Kamaal the Abstract , his label shelved the disc, deeming it too noncommercial. Sorry underage jazz-rap enthusiasts: Tonight’s show is 21-and-up, since it’s sponsored by Bacardi.