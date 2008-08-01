Making their second major appearance in Milwaukee this year, veteran rockers Queensrÿche are expected to take a break from performing both Operation: Mindcrime albums in their entirety (which the band has been doing overseas) and treat the crowd to a set of big hits, deep cuts and cover songs when they play the Wisconsin State Fair's Main Stage tonight at 8 p.m. Opening this odd double bill is hair-metal survivors Ratt, who reunited last year for Tell The World: The Very Vest of Ratt, which proved that their sleazy, down 'n' dirty turns like “Round and Round” and “Back For More” have held up surprisingly well (even if their hair styles haven't).