Queensryche were never the most popular of the 1980s hair-metal bands, but they emerged from the heyday of heavy metal with a prestige many of their contemporaries lost (or never had in the first place), thanks to their political, prog-metal ambitions. In 2006, they issued a mostly well-received follow-up to their 1988 masterwork, Operation: Mindcrime , that, if nothing else, reminded metal fans how great the first Mindcrime album was (and also won points for its imaginative use of guest Ronnie James Dio). The group does the first of two shows at Potawatomi tonight.