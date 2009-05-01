Queensryche were never the most popular of the 1980s hair-metal bands, but they emerged from the heyday of heavy metal with a prestige many of their contemporaries lost (or never had in the first place), thanks to their political, prog-metal ambitions. In 2006, they issued a mostly well-received follow-up to their 1988 masterwork, Operation: Mindcrime , that, if nothing else, reminded metal fans how great the first Mindcrime album was (and also won points for its imaginative use of guest Ronnie James Dio).