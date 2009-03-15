The Queers w/ The Poison Arrows

After years of questionable management, Lookout Records crumbled just when it was needed most. In an era where ostentatious emo bands now rule, today’s not-particularly-troubled youth could use a good, old-fashioned dose of no-frills, Ramones-informed poppunk, performed by regular Joes with a sophomoric sense of humor and a closet full of Chuck Taylors. Many of Lookout’s heyday bands went the way of the dinosaurs, but one of the label’s quintessential acts, The Queers, has carried on, recording new musicwell, new in that it hasn’t been recorded before; old in that it never strays from their tried-and-true formulafor Asian Man Records.