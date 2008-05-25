Many of Lookout Record’s heyday punk bands went the way of the dinosaur, but one of the label’s quintessential acts, Queers, has carried on, recording new musicwell, new in that it hasn’t been recorded before; old in that it never strays from their tried-and-true, Ramones-esque formulafor Asian Man Records. The Queers share an 8 p.m. Mad Planet bill tonight with Lemuria, Bomb the Music Industry and Andrew Jackson Jihad. Another Lookout alum is tucked away at the bottom of the bill: Kepi Ghoulie, of pop-punk favorites The Groovie Ghoulies.