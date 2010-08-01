Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection.” The quilts demonstrate how decorative arts can provide insight into the cultures and events of their timesin this case, the early years of the United States. The earliest quilt in the exhibition dates from the late-1600s, but most examples range from 1760 to 1850. These politically turbulent times find a voice in several of the exhibited quilts, one displaying pride in our struggling democracy by incorporating the Great Seal of the United States. Many of the quilts recall times spent celebrating births, commemorating deaths or acknowledging marriages and other special events. Each quilt tells a story that can be enjoyed by observers of any age.