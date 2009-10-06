Quinn Scharber and the… w/ This Is My Suitcase and Spaceship

Sounding like The Replacements at their sweetestand occasionally like Elliott Smith at his happiest and most harmonicQuinn Scharber and the… charmed the city last year with their debut CD Being Nice Won’t Save Milwaukee , a record that isn’t nearly as curmudgeonly as its title suggests. While the name of Quinn Scharber’s band changes on a nightly basistonight it could be Quinn Scharber and the Unreturned Netflix DVDs, for instance, or maybe Quinn Scharber and the Brett Favreswhat doesn’t change is the group’s jovial live shows, which usually involve conscripting audience members to play the tambourine.