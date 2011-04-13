Ra Ra Riot w/ Generationals and Scars on 45

Ra Ra Riot couldn't help but attract comparisons to another young, chipper indie-rock band charming New York college campuses around the same time, Vampire Weekend, and even the most casual listeners couldn't help but notice how closely singer Wes Miles' fluttering voice mirrors that of Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. The indie-pop sextet distinguishes itself, though, with string-heavy, bouncy baroque arrangements. Those joyful arrangements grew denser and more elaborate on the band's 2010 sophomore album, The Orchard , which was mixed by Death Cab For Cutie's Chris Walla.