An extraordinary event can affect ordinary people in ordinary ways, even when unexpected circumstances result in a crushing blow. This is the underlying theme of David Lindsay-Abaire’s compelling, subtly written play, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole, presented with remarkable insight by an outstanding cast at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre through Nov. 2. Lindsay-Abaire’s quiet little comedy-drama seeks to demonstrate that reaching for “ordinariness” and family support are the most palliative healing remedies when people become innocent victims of an indifferent fate, but sometimes the struggle to regain the equilibrium of normalcy can become a smoke screen further concealing hidden pain. This afternoon’s production is at 2 p.m. in the Broadway Theatre Center.