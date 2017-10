When the Clash recorded "Rock the Casbah," they probably didn't think their call to upend the Middle East status quo would be covered by a singer with ties to an actual Casbah. An Algerian born singer living in Paris, Rachid Taha gained attention far beyond world music circles with his "Rock el Casbah,” especially after its inclusion in the Joe Strummer documentary The Future is Unwritten. Taha draws from rock, techno and the funky pop music of his homeland, Rai.