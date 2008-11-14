Part of an earlier breed of party bands, The Radiators presaged the current jam-band movement with their knack for distilling multiple, groove-based styles into their genre-hopping live shows. The Radiators, who play the Miramar Theatre tonight at 9 p.m., are prone to all sorts of up-tempo, danceable tangents, but the true heart of the now 30-year-old group has always been the swampy, New Orleans “fish-head music” scene, as they call it, a style that pairs Delta roots music and the sounds of New Orleans with the ripping lead guitars of classic rock. Like the younger jam bands they’d inspire, these guys love to stretch out a good, classic cover song.