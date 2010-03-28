The Radiators w/ Leroy Airmaster

Part of an earlier breed of party bands, The Radiators presaged the current jam-band movement with their knack for incorporating multiple, groove-based genres into their live shows. The group, which does a 9 p.m. show at the Miramar Theatre tonight with, is prone to all sorts of up-tempo, danceable tangents, but the true heart of the now 30-year-old group has always been the swampy, New Orleans “fish-head music” scene, as they call it, complete with gravelly nods to Delta roots and the unabashed lead guitars of classic rock. These guys love to stretch out a good, classic cover song.