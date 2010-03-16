Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world premiere of The Night Is a Child . With Radio Golf , Douglas is working on something of a contemporary classic. The last in Wilson’s “Century Cycle,” Radio Golf is set in 1997. Guest talent Tyrone Mitchell Henderson plays a real-estate developer struggling to become Pittsburgh’s first black mayor. An ensemble of talented guest actors will join Henderson for this production, which runs through March 28 at the Stiemke Theater.
Radio Golf
Tonight @ The Milwaukee Repertory Theater, 7:30 p.m.
