Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Networking Party

Radio Milwaukee 88Nine honors the winners of its listener-choice Milwaukee Music Awards tonight with a party featuring performances from Herman Astro, The Wildbirds, AUTOMatic, I’m Not a Pilot and The Ragadors. The live music starts at 8 p.m., but the doors open a couple hours beforehand for a networking event for local musicians. Representatives from Summerfest, the Pabst Theater, Shepherd Express and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , as well as several studios and booking agencies, will be on hand to meet and socialize with area performers, who are encouraged to bring their CDs and media kits.