So So Radio w/ Boy Blue and The Maze

Hailing from Janesville, the power-pop trio So So Radio encompasses the in-between mentality of Midwest music with their adoption of both East Coast indie pangs and sunny West Coast vibes. Their first record, Dustcovers , dropped early this year and features weighty lyrics while preserving the be-bopping minimalism of modern Spoon tracks. At the beginning of 2011, So So Radio scored a big gig opening for pop-rockers The Hold Steady at Turner Hall for New Year's Eve. They have also gained national exposure with placement of their first single, "Hospital Food," on ABC's "Scrubs."