So So Radio w/ Boy Blue

Steady gigging around the region helped the Janesville-bred power-pop trio So So Radio to land a great slot opening for The Hold Steady at last month’s New Year’s Eve show at the Riverside Theater. This weekend the group plays a pair of Milwaukee release shows behind its debut album, Dustcovers, a Big Star-inspired set of guitar-pop with frequent nods to Okkervil River’s dramatic Americana. Friday’s all-ages show at the Murray Cultural Center, 2586 Murray Ave., pairs them with Boy Blue. They’ll share Saturday’s 21-plus bill at Mad Planet with the synth-loving Milwaukee alternative trio The New Loud.