The Ragadors w/ The Wildbirds and The Delta Routine

Suggesting how The Black Crowes might sound if they recorded in the raw, bare-budget style of The Black Keys, Milwaukee’s The Ragadors revel in sleazy blues-rock on their debut album, blackinkyswells , dialing up the hooks and volume alike. This is down-and-out, whiskey-soaked bluesthough judging from the band’s slick, tuneful choruses, the whiskey is a good deal more top-shelf than that of their Mississippi forefathers. The Ragadors share this album release show with their similarly styled peers The Wildbirds. The $10 admission includes a copy of blackinkyswells .