The Beatles’ only Wisconsin appearance was at the Milwaukee Arena in September 1964. For those too young to catch that show, Rain: The Beatles Experience, which performs at the Riverside Theater tonight at 8 p.m., promises a faithful recreation from that era, as well as all of the legendary foursome’s phases, from their wide-eyed early days to their Abbey Road send-off. The tribute band, culled from the cast of the Broadway hit Beatlemania, covers the Beatles oeuvre while an elaborate video projection screens vintage Beatles TV commercials and rare footage of the band.