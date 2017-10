Thirty years later, London Calling ’s memorable declaration about phony Beatlemania is still being proven wrong. In ways even The Clash couldn’t have imagined, The Beatles brand is endless stamped on every form of memorabilia imaginable, from T-shirts and toys to board games and video games and this show, which charts the trajectory of the Fab Four’s career, from their uptight, black suit beginnings to their flower-power Sgt. Pepper’s Band uniforms and their infamous walk across Abbey Road.