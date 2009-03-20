Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

Thirty years later, London Calling ’s memorable declaration about phony Beatlemania is still being proved wrong. The Beatles brand is endless stamped on every form of memorabilia imaginable, from T-shirts and toys to board games and video games and this Cirque du Soleil show, which combines the circus troupe’s trademark visual overload with a mash-up of arguably the most belovedand exploitedsongbook in the history of music. Rain charts the trajectory of the Fab Four’s career, from their uptight, black suit beginnings to their flower power Sgt. Pepper’s Band uniforms and their infamous walk across Abbey Road.