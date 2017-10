The Scott Walker recall effort has begun, and United Wisconsin is looking to raise money for the cause with this fund-raising concert. The $5 show (Walker-related trivia begins at 7 p.m.) features performances from indie-rockers Fahri, the electro-pop group Canopies, Ssssnake (a band featuring former members of Little Blue Crunchy Things and Chicago's Mucca Pazza), and Surgeons in Heat's Johnathon Mayer.