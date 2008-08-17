Rally For Rock

Milwaukee says goodbye to one of the early pioneers of the city’s hip-hop scene, DJ Rock Dee (currently best known for his most recent gig as a Radio Milwaukee 88.9 DJ) with an extravagant all-day concert. Nearly two dozen bands, DJs and MCsincluding Element, the Rusty Ps, Fever Marlene, De La Buena, DJ Marcus Garvey, DJ Tarik Moody, Old Man Malcolm and DJ E-Richperform at a benefit for Rock Dee's family at the Wherehouse, 818 S. Water St., beginning at 1 p.m. today and going well into the night.