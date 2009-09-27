In the novel Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us! , consumer-rights-activist turned beloved-by-the-left-presidential-candidate turned reviled-by-the-left-presidential-candidate Ralph Nader imagines a world where, distraught by America’s woes after Hurricane Katrina, 17 of its richest, most powerful people convene and decide to use their fortune to change the world for the better. The book’s title may sound bitingly sarcastic, but Nader truly believes its premise: If the nation’s powerful were to use their time and wealth generously, he argues, they could effect real change. Nader reads from the book this evening.