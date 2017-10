NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t exactly turned out household names the same way similar star-making television programs have, but its alums have had a decent track record on the comedy circuits. One of its most successful is Ralphie May, a portly, baby-faced Southerner with an odd, excitable voice who nearly won the show’s first season. May has since showcased his hip-hop-influenced comedy and disregard for political correctness on several CD and DVD releases.