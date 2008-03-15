Randy Newman with the MSO

After a career’s worth of notable hits and memorable tunes, piano man Randy Newman settled into a lucrative niche a decade ago as the resident soundtrack man for Disney/Pixar, snagging several Golden Globe and Academy Awards in the process. Since his 1999 album Bad Love, Newman’s only fresh output has been in the form of film soundtrack and composition work, but this weekend with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Newman will revisit his whole songbook, including hits like “Short People” and “I Love LA,” in addition to his more saccharine compositions for movies like Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. Tonight’s show is at 8 p.m.