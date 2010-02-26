Rascal Flatts w/ Darius Rucker

Ohio cousins Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus and Oklahoma-raised Joe Don Rooney came together in 1999 as Rascal Flatts, a band that has since reaped 10 No. 1 singles, shelves’ worth of music awards, and top vocal group honors at the Country Music Association Awards every year since 2003. They are one of the defining crossover acts of contemporary country music, and also one of the genre’s most youth-skewing drawsan important distinction for a genre that has sometimes had difficulty courting teens. Last spring Rascal Flatts released their sixth album, Unstoppable , their glossiest, most high-production record yet. Tonight the group shares a concert with opener Darius Rucker, the Hootie & the Blowfish crooner who, after a failed R&B album, reinvented himself as a country singer in 2008. Rucker’s country album, Learn to Live , scored three No. 1 hits on the Billboard country charts, making him the genre’s most successful African-American singer in decades.