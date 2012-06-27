Rascal Flatts w/ Little Big Town, Eli Young Band and Edens Edge

It's easy to see why Rascal Flatts has become one of America's favorite country bands. The group, which met up in Nashville by way of Columbus, Ohio, includes lead vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus, and vocalist and lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney. Rascal Flatts creates country music that appeals to young and old alike, making it one big family affair (LeVox and DeMarcus are second cousins).</p> These Rascals started out strong in 2000 with their self-titled debut and the hit “Prayin' for Daylight,” a song that got them signed to a label in the first place. The debut's upbeat music and pleasant country-pop twangs propelled the next three hits to the Top 10: “This Everyday Love,” “While You Loved Me” and “I'm Movin' On,” which went on to win Song of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 2002. Since then, the trio has released another eight albums, including 2012's Changed. About the only thing that's changed for Rascal Flatts is their audiences: They keep getting bigger and bigger.