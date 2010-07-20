Rasputina w/ Larkin Grimm

Melora Creager is one of alternative-rock’s go-to cellists, having performed with Nirvana on their In Utero tour, as well as with Belle & Sebastian, The Pixies and, most extensively, Marilyn Manson. With a rotating lineup, Creager has recorded her own songs since the mid-’90s in Rasputina, a cabaret-rock band that typically pairs her with a second cellist and percussionist. The group’s sixth and latest album, Sister Kinderhook , is grounded in steampunk culture and historical fiction, with songs about Colonial Federalism and the New York Anti-Rent Wars of the 1800s. Opener Larkin Grimm records Wicca- influenced freak-folk with producer Michael Gira for his Young God record label.