Given his legacy, it's no surprise that former Kinks leader Ray Davies didn't have trouble pulling in big names to assist him on his latest album, See My Friends . Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Metallica, Spoon, Billy Corgan, Mumford & Sons and Frank Black are among the names that join Davies on recordings of Kinks hits like “You Really Got Me,” “Lola” and “All Day and All of the Night.” The pioneering rock songwriter is revisiting those old hits on his latest tour.