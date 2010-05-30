Keyboardist Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors want nothing more than to continue performing the band’s music, but with The Doors’ iconic singer Jim Morrison dead and drummer John Densmore dead set against seeing the band’s legacy exploited in any way, it hasn’t always been easy. Manzarek and Krieger began touring in 2002 as The Doors of the 21st Century before a legal injunction from Densmore forced them to drop that name. They re-branded themselves D21C, then Riders on the Storm, then yet again as Manzarek-Krieger before settling on the blunt “Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger of The Doors.” Further complicating their efforts, the pair’s touring lineup has been as unstable as their touring name. The latest vocalist to volunteer for the impossible task of filling Jim Morrison’s shoes is Miljenko Matijevic of the hard-rock band Steelheart. He replaces Fuel singer Brett Scallions.