Ray Manzarek/Roy Rogers Band

Of all the surviving members of The Doors, keyboardist Ray Manzarek has been the most eager to carry the band’s torch. Along with guitarist Robby Krieger, he’s toured extensively behind The Doors’ repertoire since 2002, and though Manzarek’s latest project pairs the keyboardist, now 71, with a new collaborator, it doesn’t completely distance him from The Doors’ songbook. With veteran slide guitarist Roy Rogers, a longtime sideman to John Lee Hooker, Manzarek recorded the 2008 instrumental album Ballads Before the Rain , which contained original compositions and some reworked versions of Doors songs like “Crystal Ship.”